Commercial Vehicle Industry Prevails Lawsuit Against California Advanced Clean Fleets Rule

On May 15, courts accepted an agreement in a lawsuit, which requires the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to repeal the High-Priority and Drayage provisions of the Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) rule. This rule would have required the affected fleets to purchase increasing percentages of zero-emission trucks.

California has agreed that the lawsuit, filed jointly by NTEA – The Work Truck Association and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) in October 2024, will be held in abeyance with the courts until CARB formally repeals the regulation as required by the agreement between CARB, the California Attorney General, NTEA and SEMA.

