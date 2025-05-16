CAPA Warns of Counterfeit CAPA Marks and Misleading Advertising Claims

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), the independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, announced it has become aware of multiple e-commerce sites that may identify non-CAPA certified automotive replacement parts as being certified by CAPA.

Third-party sellers may list counterfeit items on e-commerce platforms without any oversight by the platforms, nor any independent verification of the legality or authenticity of third-party seller product claims.

“Misrepresentation of non-CAPA products as being certified by CAPA is not only an infringement on CAPA’s trademarks, but it also does a disservice to the entire automotive industry,” said Clark Plucinski, Chairman, CAPA Board of Directors. “Now more than ever, it is critical to know how to identify a genuine CAPA Certified part. For counterfeit parts, claims of safety, quality, or comparability cannot be substantiated for infringing parties.”

Along with unauthorized use and trademark infringement of CAPA’s name, logo and other images, CAPA is aware third-party seller product descriptions may highlight CAPA Certification on parts that are not eligible for certification within the CAPA program, and on parts not produced by CAPA-approved manufacturers.

CAPA continues to investigate and will endeavor to identify and stop unauthorized use and infringement, including by contacting the e-commerce platforms directly. In addition, it will issue Public Notices on its website, bringing more awareness to the industry of the specific issues it identifies.

“This is a reminder to the industry to look for the CAPA Seal and confirm it’s a genuine CAPA part. Whether you’re selling, purchasing, receiving, or installing CAPA parts, make sure the part has the yellow and blue CAPA Seal. The CAPA website is the best resource to determine the legitimacy of the part – from looking up the CAPA Seal number or part number to confirm CAPA Certification, to verifying that the part manufacturer has been approved by CAPA,” Plucinski concluded.