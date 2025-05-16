Backyard Competition: U.S. Collision Repair Non-Employers Reported Record Revenue in 2023

Small collision repairers in the U.S. without employees reported record revenue for the second consecutive year.

The number of smaller collision repairers, those without payroll, grew for the second year in a row across the U.S. according to the latest government statistics.

In this report, we take a look at those individuals who have reported auto body repair income on their tax returns, but do not have employees and payroll. In essence, these are individuals who are doing body repair on their own for compensation. The scale of the non-employer statistics, both in the number of individuals claiming repair income