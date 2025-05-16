AASPMN Announces New Board of Directors

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASPMN) announced its new board members, including Andrea Ossowski, Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions, Roseville; and Greg Kasel, Downtown Tire & Auto, Hastings. Kasel is serving on the AASPMN Board of Directors for his second time, having also served from 2013 – 2018. They will join the other members of the Board, which include:
- Randy Notto, Lenfer Automotive & Transmission, Lino Lakes – President
- Aaron Swanson, LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie – Immediate Past President
- Brandon Wistrom, Deano’s Collision & Mechanical, Elk River – Secretary/Treasurer
- Ashlan Kaplan, Cannon Auto Repair, Cannon Falls – Mechanical
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.