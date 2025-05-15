Vermont Governor Issues Executive Order to Pause Electric Vehicle Sales Requirements

Vermont Governor Phil Scott on May 13 issued Executive Order 04-25, directing the Agency of Natural Resources to pause enforcement of a multi-state plan requiring vehicle manufacturers to meet certain electric vehicle (EV) sales targets for passenger cars and medium- and heavy-trucks.

“I continue to believe we should be incentivizing Vermonters to transition to cleaner energy options like electric vehicles. However, we have to be realistic about a pace that’s achievable. It’s clear we don’t have anywhere near enough charging infrastructure and insufficient technological advances in heavy-duty vehicles to meet current goals,” said Governor Scott. “We have much more work