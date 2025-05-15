June 5 CIECA Webinar Examines AI in the Customer Experience

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar, AI in the Customer Experience, will be held on Thursday, June 5 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The one-hour live broadcast will feature Abhijeet Gulati, Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Engineering at Mitchell, an Enlyte company, and Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, CEO of SocioSquares, an AI software development and online marketing firm, and the Chief Product Officer at Propel, an SaaS company that enhances small business.

Registration for the June 5 CIECA Webinar is available online.

During the free webinar, Gulati and Mendiratta will share