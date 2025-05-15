Interview: Nikhil Naikal, CEO and Co-Founder of Kinetic

Kinetic CEO details benefits of recently announced partnership with Chilton Auto Body, the technology company’s approach to the digital repair process and plans for growth.

Following the May 6th announcement of Kinetic’s partnership with Chilton Auto Body to open a new digital repair hub in San Carlos, California, CollisionWeek sat down with Nikhil Naikal, CEO and Co-founder of Kinetic, to discuss the significance of this collaboration and what it means for the collision repair industry.

In an exclusive video interview embedded below, Naikal provided deeper insights into why this partnership represents a milestone for the company’s expansion into Northern California