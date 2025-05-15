CollisionWeek

CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Groves, Texas

Larry and Patti King, owners of CARSTAR Port Arthur, located in Groves, TX, officially welcomed guests to their new location during a grand opening event on Tuesday, May 6. Approximately 85 guests, including residents, business partners, and members of the Groves Chamber of Commerce, came together to celebrate the launch of the state-of-the-art collision repair facility.

CARSTAR logoIn attendance were several local dignitaries and city officials, including Mayor Chris Borne, as well as a number of key vendors who contributed to the event’s success. These included Top Line Electric, David Hanson Construction, Rave Financial, Sherwin-Williams, HERC, Enterprise, Universal Climate Control, Drive

