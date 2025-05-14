Lavell Chisum, Collision Repair Industry Inventor, Dies at 98

The collision repair industry lost a visionary with the passing of Finis Lavell Chisum, 98, of McAlester, Okla. who died peacefully on May 7. Known affectionately as Lavell to friends and family, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy of innovation, entrepreneurship, and service. Chisum is best known as the inventor of the EZ Liner frame machine.

Born on August 25, 1926, in Mangum, Okla., Lavell Chisum’s journey took him from the plains of Oklahoma to the frontier of Alaska and eventually back to establish himself as a pioneering inventor and businessman. After serving his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Lavell married Lura Mae Habeck on March 18, 1945, in Carter, Okla., the couple raised four sons while pursuing diverse adventures across the American landscape.

During the 1950s, Chisum demonstrated his adventurous spirit by homesteading in Alaska, where he developed skills in collision repair and log home construction that would later form the foundation of his entrepreneurial empire.

Chisum’s Alaska experiences sparked ideas that would transform multiple industries. His two most notable inventions were the Chisum EZ Liner for straightening collision-damaged vehicles, and the Chisum Log Mill, which prepared raw logs to uniform sizes for log home construction.

The impact of Chisum’s innovations continues today through Chief Industries, which produces the EZ Liner, and through the work of his business associates Kevin Lombard and Greg Marion. Lombard continues the legacy through his Chisum-USA company producing the Chisum Workhorse frame machines, while Marion advances the original technology through the Multiple Automotive Realignment Process with his MARP Engineering company.

A prolific inventor with over 20 patents to his name, Chisum’s innovations earned him recognition as the Oklahoma Bar Association Inventor of the Year in 1982. His commitment to advancing collision repair technology led him to establish Prodigy Advance Repair Technology in 1993, which he relocated to McAlester in 1995 to continue developing cutting-edge solutions for the industry.

Chisum was inducted into the Hall of Eagles, the collision industry’s Hall of Fame, in 1991.

Chisum is survived his four sons: Tony Chisum and wife Chris of Oologah, Tom Chisum of McAlester, Todd Chisum and wife Julie of Claremore, and Travis Chisum of McAlester. He is also survived by grandchildren Kristi, Karen, Joe, Stormy, Tyler, and Trevor, along with numerous great-grandchildren and extended family members.

Chisum was preceded in death by his parents, Earl D. and Josephine P. (White) Chisum; his beloved wife Lura Mae; granddaughter Patricia McClish; and brothers Donal and Bill.

More information is available at the Chaney Harkins Funeral Home website. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.