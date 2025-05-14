Dent Mechanic Group Partners with Hearts & Hammers to Restore Homes in South Dallas Community

Dent Mechanic Group (DMG), the Dallas-Fort Worth paintless dent repair company, today announced the continuation of its partnership with Hearts & Hammers, a local nonprofit dedicated to restoring homes for seniors, veterans, and neighbors in need.

“At DMG, our mission goes beyond repairing cars—we’re here to restore lives and strengthen our community,” said Daniel Spaeth, Owner and CEO of Dent Mechanic Group. “Partnering with Hearts & Hammers allows our team to give back directly and meaningfully. We’re honored to play a part in making Dallas a better place for everyone.”

Last year, the entire DMG team helped renovate the home