Boyd Group Reports Sales of $778.3 Million in First Quarter

Same store sales down 2.8% during quarter year-over-year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) today announced sales of $778.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, down 1.0% from $786.5 million in the same period of 2024. Same-store sales declined 2.8% compared to 2024. The first quarter of 2025 had one less selling and production day when compared to last year.

Gross Profit increased $6.7 million, or 1.9% to $359.3 million or 46.2% of sales from $352.6 million or 44.8% of sales in the same period of 2024

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 1.4%