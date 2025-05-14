CollisionWeek

Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association Calls for Broader Right to Repair Action

The Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA) has welcomed the reappointment of the Hon. Dr. Andrew Leigh as Minister for Productivity, Competition, Charities and Treasury, calling it a strong signal that the Albanese Government will continue its leadership on Right to Repair reform.

Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association logoThe AAAA, which led the decade-long campaign for the Motor Vehicle Information Scheme (MVIS), says Australia now has an opportunity to take the next step—delivering greater productivity and lower costs for Australian consumers by improving and expanding Right to Repair.

“Minister Leigh has shown genuine leadership on Right to Repair, and we are pleased to see him continue

