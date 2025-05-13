Wesco Group’s Josh Cox Joins Collision Repair Education Foundation Board of Trustees

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) welcomed Josh Cox, National Vice President of Sales for WESCO Group, to its Board of Trustees.

“We are honored to welcome Josh Cox to our Board,” shares Brenda Hogen, Chair of CREF’s Board of Trustees. “His extensive experience and dedication to the collision industry will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission.”

Cox was drawn to the collision repair industry because he always loved cars. After high school, he went to work in a body shop, sweeping floors, and before long, he progressed to washing cars, then to an apprenticeship in refinish.