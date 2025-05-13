SkillsUSA Announces First Congressional Legislative Priorities to Expand Access to Career and Technical Education

SkillsUSA has released its first legislative priorities for the U.S. Congress, focusing on expanding access to career and technical education (CTE) and strengthening America’s skilled workforce.

The organization’s priorities encompass five main areas: increasing CTE infrastructure investment, protecting CTE’s role in public education, improving postsecondary access, strengthening workforce development connections, and expanding the CTE instructor pipeline.

“Whether students are just beginning their education or returning to the classroom to re-skill or upskill, CTE prepares learners for the jobs that power our communities and shape our nation’s future,” said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “Federal policy plays a critical role in