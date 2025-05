Inaugural Music City Collision Conference September 26-27

Registration open for Tennessee Collision Repairers Association organized event planned for Nashville.

Tennessee’s collision repair industry will gather in Nashville September 26-27 for the inaugural Music City Collision Conference at the Southwest Conference Center.

The Tennessee Collision Repairers Association (TCRA) organized event will include a trade show featuring industry vendors and educational sessions with speakers such as Mike Anderson from Collision Advice, Mark Olson from VECO Experts, and Dave Luehr from Elite Body Shop Solutions. Topics will cover operations, OEM procedures, ADAS calibration, leadership, and industry trends.

A Top Golf fundraiser on September 25 will precede the conference. Proceeds after