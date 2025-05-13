Collision Vision Expands with New Investment, Names Erica Schaefer Director of Sales and Marketing

Rebecca Dean appointed Partner Account Executive.

Collision Vision has announced several key developments including additional investment from founding partners, strategic leadership hires, and the expansion of an internal software development team.

The Billings, Montana-based technology company announced these changes on April 28, 2025, as part of their growth strategy in the collision repair industry.

The company has made two senior-level appointments. Erica Schaefer, who spent 28 years at Stellantis as Wholesale Marketing Manager, has joined as Director