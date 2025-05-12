Tennessee Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Trafficking in Counterfeit Airbags

More than 500 airbags were sold over four years.

A federal judge has sentenced a Memphis, Tenn. man to 24 months in federal prison to be followed by two years of supervised release for trafficking in counterfeit motor vehicle airbags and transporting a hazardous material on an aircraft carrier without declaring it as a dangerous good. The final sentencing hearing for Mohammed Al-Abadi, 52, concluded on April 30, with the entry of an order by United States District Judge Mark S. Norris. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr.

CollisionWeek reported in May 2023 that Al-Abadi had been indicted in the case and