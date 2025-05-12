CollisionWeek

Tennessee Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Trafficking in Counterfeit Airbags

More than 500 airbags were sold over four years.

A federal judge has sentenced a Memphis, Tenn. man to 24 months in federal prison to be followed by two years of supervised release for trafficking in counterfeit motor vehicle airbags and transporting a hazardous material on an aircraft carrier without declaring it as a dangerous good. The final sentencing hearing for Mohammed Al-Abadi, 52, concluded on April 30, with the entry of an order by United States District Judge Mark S. Norris. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr.

US DOJ sealCollisionWeek reported in May 2023 that Al-Abadi had been indicted in the case and

