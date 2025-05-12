CollisionWeek

Srisu Subrahmanyam Named CEO at Repairify

Keith Crerar named chief transformation officer.

Repairify, Inc. announced the appointment of Srisu Subrahmanyam as Chief Executive Officer and Keith Crerar as Chief Transformation Officer.

Srisu Subrahmanyam (L) was named Chief Executive Officer at Repairify, Inc. Keith Crerar (R) was named Chief Transformation Officer.

“Srisu and Keith both have notable track records growing companies in the automotive industry,” said John Lindle, Repairify’s Executive Chairman. “Their experience in digital transformation and ability to increase market penetration while maintaining focus on operational excellence will make them key contributors to the future success of Repairify.”

Subrahmanyam most recently served as Executive Vice President

