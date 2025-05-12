Plasnomic Establishes Plastic Repair Alliance Council

A new Plastic Repair Alliance Council has been formed by Plasnomic, bringing together executives and technical specialists from major collision repair companies. The council includes representatives from 3M, ARA, AkzoNobel, Boyd Group, Caliber Collision, Mirka, PPG, Polyvance, SEM, and other organizations.

“This marks a significant milestone for the global collision repair industry and a proud moment for all involved,” said Brian Driehorst, CEO of Plasnomic. “It reflects a unified commitment across stakeholders to set aside differences and work collaboratively to elevate repair standards worldwide.”

The council comprises 15 members from multiple regions including North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East,