Driving Force Collision Acquires Masano Auto Group Collision Repair Center

Driving Force Collision, backed by transportation investment firm TRP Capital, has acquired Tom Masano Auto Group’s 50,000-square-foot collision repair center in Reading, Pa. The transaction was facilitated by Focus Advisors.

The Reading facility had made substantial investments in equipment, training, and certification to obtain manufacturer certifications from multiple major automotive brands. The operation serves Reading and surrounding markets.

“After years of investing in our people and equipment, we realized our operation needed a collision-centric owner to achieve its potential,” said John Masano, owner of the dealership group. “Focus Advisors helped us identify a buyer who shares our commitment to quality