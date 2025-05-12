BASF Coatings Expands Biomass-Balanced Products Offering to North America

BASF Coatings is expanding its biomass-balanced product line into North America in 2025, following successful launches in Europe and Asia. The move is part of the company’s sustainability strategy focused on reducing CO2 emissions and supporting circular economy principles.

The company currently offers approximately 250 biomass-balanced products across three regions and three business areas, including automotive OEM coatings, functional texturized films, and refinish coatings under the ReSource, Glasurit Eco Balance, and R-M eSense brands. The biomass-balanced product line first launch in 2018 in Europe.

In 2024, these products contributed to a reduction of around 8 million kilograms (17.6 million lbs.)