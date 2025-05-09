US New Light Vehicle Sales Rate Topped 17 Million Units for Second Consecutive Month in April

NADA says consumers bought vehicles in advance of tariffs taking effect.

U.S. new light-vehicle sales in April 2025 topped a 17-million-unit seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) for the second straight month as consumers pulled forward purchases to beat tariffs. According to the National Association of Automobile Dealers (NADA) April 2025’s SAAR of 17.3 million units represents an increase of 7.7% year over year. The SAAR for the first four months of the year totaled 16.7 million units at the end of April, up 7.1% compared to the same period last year. Wards Intelligence estimates that the March and April 2025