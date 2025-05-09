Presenters Announced for September 23-25 CIECA CONNEX Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will hold its 16th annual conference, CONNEX 2025, at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tenn. from September 23-25. The conference theme is “Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology” and will be emceed by Bill Garoutte.

The conference will feature presentations from collision industry experts discussing future technology trends and business preparations. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, the largest Nissan manufacturing facility in the United States, which produces the Nissan Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and INFINITI QX60.

The conference is open to