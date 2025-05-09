PPG Launches New Clearcoats for Collision Repair Markets

PPG has introduced new clearcoat products for the U.S. collision repair industry, targeting both value-focused and premium segments.

The company announced two new products on May 7, including:

PPG Super Value SC300 Series clearcoats, designed as a fast-drying, cost-effective solution

PPG DELTRON NXT DC7020 Premium Glamour Speed Clearcoat, which features a five-minute bake time for energy savings

“PPG is offering the sector options – delivering practical value and advanced performance for today’s body shops,” said Nicole Sinclair, PPG segment director, Collision and Allied Products, Automotive Refinish.

The Super Value SC300 acrylic urethane clearcoats come in versions meeting either U.S. EPA