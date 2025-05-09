CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Military Members to Receive Vehicle Repair Assistance Through asTech and Puget Collision Partnership

Military Members to Receive Vehicle Repair Assistance Through asTech and Puget Collision Partnership

By Leave a Comment

asTech and Puget Collision have launched a program offering financial assistance to military members for vehicle repairs during Military Appreciation Month this May. Active military members, veterans, and their spouses can receive $200 gift cards toward vehicle maintenance and repair costs at participating Puget Collision repair shops.

The program, part of asTech’s DrivenToServe community impact initiative, has allocated up to $50,000 for this effort. The gift cards will be automatically applied when qualifying customers bring vehicles in for repairs, with no advance booking required.

“We’re proud to support those who serve and protect our country, both in and out of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey