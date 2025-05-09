CollisionWeek

Iowa Governor Signs Auto Glass Legislation

Bill restricts assignment of benefits, requires ADAS consumer disclosures

Iowa Senate File 573 (SF 573), a comprehensive bill that establishes new requirements for motor vehicle glass repair shops and insurance companies was signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds on May 6.

The new law creates chapter 321B in the Iowa Code, establishing several important regulations.

One of the central focuses of the bill is ensuring proper handling of advanced driver assistance systems during glass replacement. Under the new law, prior to repairing or replacing damaged motor vehicle glass for an insured person, a motor vehicle glass repair shop shall

