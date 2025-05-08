Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Up in April

Prices were up both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were much higher in April compared to March. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) increased to 208.2, an increase of 4.9% from a year ago and also higher than March levels by 2.7%. This is the highest reading for the index since October 2023. The seasonal adjustment dampened the rise seen in the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values increased sharply on the back of the tariff announcement in early April. The non-adjusted price in April increased by 3.3% compared to March,