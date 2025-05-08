CollisionWeek

Refinish Distributors Alliance Holds Spring Impact Performance Conference in San Diego

RDA hosted its Spring Member Impact Performance Conference from April 22–24 at the Wyndham Bayside in San Diego, Calif. The event brought together RDA members, manufacturer partners, and guests under the theme “Setting the Stage for New Revenue Streams.”

Executive Director Ben Jacobson welcomed attendees to the conference, which featured discussions on opportunities with both new and existing vendor partners.

Notable speakers included Pat Baliva, Executive Sales Director – North America at Saint-Gobain, and Renny Doyle, founder of The Detail Mafia and Detailing Success, representing Dynabrade. The conference also featured panel discussions on industrial and emerging opportunities for RDA members,

