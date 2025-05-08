CCC Joins AI Governance Alliance to Advance Responsible AI Across the Property-Casualty Insurance Industry

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) announced today that it has joined the AI Governance Alliance (AIGA), a global multi-stakeholder initiative led by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The AIGA brings together more than 600 members from 500 organizations — uniting leaders from industry, academia, government and civil society to promote the responsible development and deployment of AI that drives industry and economic growth.

A pioneer in the development of AI purpose-built for the P&C insurance economy, CCC will contribute its industry perspective to help shape the frameworks, policies and technical standards guiding AI’s evolution across sectors. This engagement also provides CCC with access to global insights that can help strengthen the value it provides to customers seeking to accelerate their AI journeys.

“Our customers are embracing AI-enabled innovation to modernize operations and better serve their own customers,” said John Goodson, chief product and technology officer of CCC. “Joining the AI Governance Alliance is a strategic investment in their journey, helping our customers apply AI more effectively as they prepare their organizations for what’s next. It also supports our broader vision of shaping a world where life just works for our customers and theirs.”

The AIGA was launched in 2023 following the Responsible AI Leadership Summit. It promotes the advancement of AI systems that are transparent, accountable and aligned with human and societal values. Its primary workstreams focus on responsibly integrating AI across industries, shaping robust regulatory approaches through resilient governance, driving national competitiveness and advancing technical standards to support the responsible scaling and use of advanced AI systems.

For more than a decade, CCC has been leading the development and deployment of AI solutions that help predict vehicle damage and costs, convert damage photos into line-by-line estimates, generate subrogation demands, identify potential injuries, automate total loss predictions and deliver data earlier in the claims and repair process. In 2024, CCC introduced the CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud with event-driven architecture that overlays onto CCC’s existing cloud applications, customer workflows and customer and partner systems. The CCC IX Cloud infuses the latest AI into workflows and provides insights into business events to help insurers, repairers, OEMs and other industry partners do their best work when others need them most.

“As we continue to evolve our platform, AI plays an increasingly central role in how we help customers drive better outcomes at scale,” said Goodson. “Participating in the Alliance allows us to align that innovation with best practices, while staying focused on the industries we know best.”