Axalta Coating Systems Increases Support of Penn College

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has expanded its support of Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa. by committing to an annual $15,000 donation of paint and related supplies for the next five years. This represents an increase from the $7,500 that Axalta has provided annually since 2019 to support the college’s collision repair and automotive restoration programs.

“Axalta is a truly invaluable partner, consistently investing in both our programs and our students. We are incredibly grateful for this new agreement and the generous increase in the donation. It will make a lasting impact,” said Ali L. Lorson, assistant dean of transportation technologies.

The donation will benefit over 40 students currently enrolled in Penn College’s associate degree in collision repair technology, collision repair technician certificate, and certificate in automotive restoration programs.

Shaun D. Hack, instructor of collision repair and co-department head, stated, “We are thrilled to have our partnership renewed with Axalta. With their generous donation of paint supplies and color retrieval hardware and software, we can train students on the cutting-edge technology that Axalta has to offer. The support Axalta shows to our programs confirms the company’s strong commitment to the future technicians of the collision repair industry.”

Axalta’s support extends beyond paint donations. For more than a decade, the company has provided instructional materials, faculty training, and curricular advice. The company also sponsors an annual award for the collision repair graduate with the highest GPA.

“We are proud to support Pennsylvania College of Technology in its mission to foster education and innovation,” said Victor Ricco, account specialist. “By investing in the next generation of leaders and thinkers, we are not only giving back to the community but also helping shape a brighter future for all. We believe in the power of education and are committed to being a part of its positive impact.”

Axalta is recognized as a member of the college’s Visionary Society ($100,000-$499,999) on the Penn College Donor Wall.

Shanin L. Dougherty, corporate relations officer, added, “We are very grateful for Axalta’s continued support of our collision repair and restoration programs and students. Axalta’s long-term partnership offers students valuable access to industry-standard products that prepares them for success in their field.”