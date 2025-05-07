Ford Raising Sticker Prices on Vehicles Produced in Mexico

Ford Motor Company plans to hikes prices on some Mexico-produced models, citing mid-year pricing actions and increased costs due to tariffs. According to a report today by Reuters, prices on three of its Mexico-produced models effective May 2, becoming one of the first major automakers to adjust sticker prices following U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Prices on the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, Maverick pickup and Bronco Sport will increase by as much as $2,000 on some models, according to a notice sent to dealers reviewed by Reuters.

A Ford spokesperson told Reuters the price hikes will affect vehicles that