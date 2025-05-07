CollisionWeek

AASPMN Awards 23 Scholarships to Automotive and Collision Repair Students

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASPMN) announced it has awarded twenty-three scholarships totaling $19,000 to help automotive service and collision repair students pay for tuition or tools during the 2025-26 school year. The scholarships are $500 or $1,000 each and are made possible by the generous donation from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee, as well as proceeds from AASPMN’s Annual Race for Automotive Education fundraiser.

AASP-MN 2019 logoThirty-four college and high school students from 15 schools submitted completed applications. Applications were reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial

