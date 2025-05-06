Meyer Distributing Canada Adds Location in Moncton, New Brunswick

Meyer Distributing Canada, Inc. announced the addition of its Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada crossdock.
“Our Winnipeg expansion highlights our ongoing commitment to bringing Meyers best in class inventory right to the doorstep of our customers,” states Patrick Lavallée, Meyer Canada’s Sales Manager for Western Canada. “From traditional automotive accessories to specialty commercial and collision parts, Meyer has you covered.”
