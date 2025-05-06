Kinetic Partners with Chilton Auto Body for San Carlos, California Digital Repair Hub

10,000-square-foot repair facility will expand digital vehicle repair services in San Francisco Bay Area.

Kinetic announced today it has partnered with Chilton Auto Body to open a digital repair facility in San Carlos, Calif. The new 10,000-square-foot hub at 171 Industrial Road will serve customers from five Chilton Auto Body locations.

“Our team is excited to collaborate with Kinetic to elevate the service capabilities of our repair centers,” said Mike Chilton, CEO of Chilton Auto Body. “Kinetic brings a unique mix of cutting-edge technology and operational excellence that will help us continue to provide best-in-class service to our customers. We look forward to growing this partnership and offering access to the most advanced digital repair capabilities in the industry.”

The San Carlos facility will provide calibration, repair, and maintenance services for electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and other digitally complex vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The hub uses AI, computer vision, and robotics technologies. It has received AAA certification and authorization from Rivian to repair and recalibrate Rivian vehicles.

“Chilton Auto Body has a 50-year history of providing excellent service to drivers in the Bay Area, and we’re proud to partner with Mike Chilton and his team to bring our advanced digital repair capabilities to their operations,” said Nikhil Naikal, CEO and Co-founder of Kinetic. “Our expansion into Northern California is the next step in fulfilling our mission to bring speed, precision and digital sophistication to modern vehicle repair.”

Kinetic operates additional facilities in Southern California, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City. The company was founded in September 2021 by Nikhil Naikal and Sander Marques and is based in Santa Ana, Calif. Chilton Auto Body operates 20 locations across Northern California.

A grand opening celebration for the new hub is scheduled for later today, featuring a presentation, lunch, and demonstrations.