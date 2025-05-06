GEICO Reports $11.5 Billion Premiums Written in First Quarter

Written premiums up over 6%. Collision claims frequency down 6-9 percent in quarter compared to 2024.

Berkshire Hathaway reported its 2024 earnings on May 3, providing details on its GEICO subsidiary—the third-largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S.

GEICO’s pre-tax underwriting earnings climbed to $2.173 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up $245 million, or 12.7%, from $1.928 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The improvement came from higher average premiums per auto policy and lower claims frequencies Those gains were partly offset by increased average claims severity and less favorable developments in claims estimates for prior