CCC Reports Revenue of $251.6 Million in First Quarter

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) today reported total revenue was $251.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, an increase of 11% from $227.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

“CCC delivered strong first quarter results, highlighted by 11% year-over-year revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 39% – both above our guidance ranges. Our solid start to 2025 reflects multiple new business wins, renewals, and contract expansions across our customer groups, and reinforces the strength of our business model, multisided network, and customer-focused innovation,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“The integration of EvolutionIQ is proceeding on plan and the expected launch of Medhub for Casualty is ahead of schedule. We intend for this to be the first of many new solutions that provide AI-powered synthesis and best next action recommendations based on insurer preferences to enhance insurers’ ability to consistently manage increasingly complex injury claims and achieve better outcomes,” continued Ramamurthy. “We view this as an important step in accelerating our vision of deploying intelligent experiences across the insurance economy.”

Gross profit, on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, was $185.0 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $167.9 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross profit was $192.5 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 77%, for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $177.0 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the first quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating loss was $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with GAAP operating income of $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income was $85.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted operating income of $84.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.

GAAP net loss was $17.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with GAAP net loss of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income was $54.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted net income of $54.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $99.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $93.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA grew 6% in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the first quarter of 2024.