Caliber Launches 14th Annual Food Drive to Combat Food Insecurity

Caliber, the automotive repair and service company, has launched its 14th annual Restoring You Food Drive, running from May 5 through June 20, 2025. The campaign will operate across all 1,800+ Caliber locations in 41 states, including Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass centers.

The 2024 campaign collected over five million meals and more than $800,000 for organizations fighting food insecurity. This year, Caliber aims to collect six million meals to support over 200 food banks nationwide.

“Our annual food drive event is an extension of each Caliber teammate’s commitment and our broader nationwide effort to support our local communities,”