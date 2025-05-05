Nexterra Launches Australian Operations to Expand Insurance and Collision Repair Services

Nexterra Solutions, LLC has launched Nexterra Australia, a new division focused on providing automotive repair and claims services to the Australian insurance and collision industry.

The company, which provides automotive restoration, claims management, and service contract solutions globally, has expanded beyond its existing administrative presence in Australia to establish full-service operations in the country.

“We’ve supported our North American clients in Australia for years through administrative infrastructure,” said Anthony Natale, President of Nexterra Solutions. “Now, with Nexterra Australia, we’re bringing our full capabilities to bear—partnering with insurers, fleets, and OEM networks across Australia to deliver the same high-quality, cost-effective, customer-first