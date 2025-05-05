CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / National Auto Body Council Opens 2025 Award Nominations

National Auto Body Council Opens 2025 Award Nominations

By Leave a Comment

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) is accepting nominations for its 2025 awards through September 1. The awards recognize leadership and commitment in the collision repair industry, as well as outstanding charitable partners.

Three awards will be presented:

NABC President’s Award – recognizes member companies that support NABC’s vision through donations of time and resources. The board of directors selects nominees from all membership levels. Winners receive recognition on a traveling trophy and a charitable contribution made in their honor.

NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award – honors individuals demonstrating exemplary service in the industry. The award looks for nominees

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey