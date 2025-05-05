Maaco Opens New Location in North Carolina

Maaco announced the opening of a new location in Arden, N.C.. The business is owned and operated by Michael Maurer, who also runs an Amazon delivery service partner (DSP) company.

The new facility, located at 100B Airport Road in Arden, spans 12,000 square feet and employs eight staff members, including a manager, estimator, four body technicians, one painter, and one detailer.

“As a business owner with a fleet of vans, I know firsthand how important it is to keep vehicles looking professional and road-ready,” said Maurer. “Opening a Maaco allows me to provide these essential services not only to my