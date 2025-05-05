Classic Collision Acquires First Repair Centers in Louisiana

Acquisition marks multiple collision repair shop operator’s entry into 21st state.

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of its first collision repair centers in Louisiana. Fradella’s Collision Centers, established in 1982, is a family-owned auto body repair business serving the Greater New Orleans area with locations in Metairie, Chalmette, and Slidell.

With the acquisition, Classic Collision operates 336 repair facilities in 21 states.