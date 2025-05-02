U.S. Length of Rental Down in First Quarter

While down year-over-year, length of rental remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.

According to the latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, overall length of rental (LOR) for collision-related rentals in the first quarter of 2025 was 16.7 days, a 0.9-day decline from the first quarter of 2024. Last year the first quarter had a decline of 1.1 days from Q1 2023, when overall LOR was 18.7 days.

Comparing Q1 2025 to Q1 2020, overall LOR is currently 3.5 days higher; LOR in Q1 2020 was 13.2 days. And in Q1 2019, overall LOR was even lower at 12.8 days.

Alaska recorded the