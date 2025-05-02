CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / U.S. House of Representatives Votes to Approve Resolution Overturning California EPA Waiver

U.S. House of Representatives Votes to Approve Resolution Overturning California EPA Waiver

By Leave a Comment

Under waiver, California vehicle emission regulations, followed by a dozen other states, would effectively ban gasoline and hybrid vehicles by 2035.

On May 1, the U.S. House of Representatives voted  246-164 to approve House Joint Resolution 88 (H.J. Res. 88) sponsored by Representative John Joyce, to repeal the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) waiver issued in the waning days of the Biden Administration allowing California’s Advanced Clean Cars II emissions rule.

In December 2024, the EPA granted a waiver of preemption for California’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule that places standards on emissions for vehicles in an attempt to make

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey