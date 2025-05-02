U.S. House of Representatives Votes to Approve Resolution Overturning California EPA Waiver

Under waiver, California vehicle emission regulations, followed by a dozen other states, would effectively ban gasoline and hybrid vehicles by 2035.

On May 1, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 246-164 to approve House Joint Resolution 88 (H.J. Res. 88) sponsored by Representative John Joyce, to repeal the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) waiver issued in the waning days of the Biden Administration allowing California’s Advanced Clean Cars II emissions rule.

In December 2024, the EPA granted a waiver of preemption for California’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule that places standards on emissions for vehicles in an attempt to make