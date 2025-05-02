CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Dundas, Ontario

NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Dundas, Ontario

By Leave a Comment

NOVUS Glass announced the addition of NOVUS Glass Dundas in Ontario, Canada to their network. The new automotive glass repair and replacement location serves as an expansion to the esteemed local mechanical shop, Eccles Auto Service Inc.- a family-owned and operated business distinguished for over 40 years of exceptional service and quality workmanship.

Scott Eccles, who purchased the business from his parents in 2019, grew up immersed in the automotive world, initially washing the shop floors on weekends before attending business school and becoming a licensed 310S technician.

Zakari Krieger, VP of Prime CarCare, which encompasses Fix Network’s retail brands,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey