NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Dundas, Ontario

NOVUS Glass announced the addition of NOVUS Glass Dundas in Ontario, Canada to their network. The new automotive glass repair and replacement location serves as an expansion to the esteemed local mechanical shop, Eccles Auto Service Inc.- a family-owned and operated business distinguished for over 40 years of exceptional service and quality workmanship.

Scott Eccles, who purchased the business from his parents in 2019, grew up immersed in the automotive world, initially washing the shop floors on weekends before attending business school and becoming a licensed 310S technician.

Zakari Krieger, VP of Prime CarCare, which encompasses Fix Network’s retail brands,