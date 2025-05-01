CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / US and Canadian Auto Recyclers Call for Tariff Exemption on Used Auto Parts

US and Canadian Auto Recyclers Call for Tariff Exemption on Used Auto Parts

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) and the Automotive Recyclers of Canada (ARC) have submitted a joint letter to President Trump requesting that used automobile parts harvested from end-of-life vehicles be exempted from recently imposed tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

In their April 25 letter, the organizations outlined three key reasons for requesting the exemption. First, they argue it is “impracticable for automotive recyclers to identify specific used automobile parts” that qualify for preferential treatment under the USMCA. Second, they note the difficulty in adequately valuing used parts due to their “subjective nature” and “unique

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey