US and Canadian Auto Recyclers Call for Tariff Exemption on Used Auto Parts

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) and the Automotive Recyclers of Canada (ARC) have submitted a joint letter to President Trump requesting that used automobile parts harvested from end-of-life vehicles be exempted from recently imposed tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

In their April 25 letter, the organizations outlined three key reasons for requesting the exemption. First, they argue it is “impracticable for automotive recyclers to identify specific used automobile parts” that qualify for preferential treatment under the USMCA. Second, they note the difficulty in adequately valuing used parts due to their “subjective nature” and “unique