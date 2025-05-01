Toyota and Waymo Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Autonomous Driving

Partners aim to make technologies widely available to improve road safety.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Waymo have announced a preliminary agreement to collaborate on autonomous driving technologies. The partnership aims to combine Toyota’s vehicle expertise with Waymo’s autonomous technology to develop a new autonomous vehicle platform and enhance personally owned vehicles.

Woven by Toyota will participate as Toyota’s strategic enabler, contributing software and mobility innovation expertise. The collaboration’s scope is expected to evolve through ongoing discussions.

The partnership builds on Toyota’s existing safety initiatives, including its Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) technology suite. Both companies emphasize making these technologies widely accessible