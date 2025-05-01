New ALI Lifting Points Guide Helps Ensure Safe Vehicle Lifting

Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has released the 2025 edition of its Vehicle Lifting Points Guide for frame-engaging lifts, providing technicians with essential information for safely lifting vehicles.

When using a two-post or other frame-engaging lift, placing adaptors at the manufacturer-recommended lifting points is critical for safety and to prevent vehicle damage. The updated guide covers vehicles from model years 2000 to 2025, including cars, SUVs, vans, light-duty trucks and electric vehicles sold in North America.

“The guide is very handy for technicians and home mechanics because most lifting points aren’t marked on the vehicle and they may change from model