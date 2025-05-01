Kirmac Collision & Autoglass Acquires Bannister Automotive Group Collision Repair Centers

Kirmac Collision & Autoglass has acquired Bannister Automotive Group’s collision centers in Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops, and Chilliwack in British Columbia, Canada. The transaction was completed today, with Kirmac assuming operational control of these locations effective immediately.

This acquisition expands Kirmac’s presence into the Thompson-Okanagan region of British Columbia, increasing its total operations to 27 locations across its brands: Kirmac Collision & Autoglass, Reborn Autobody, and Fleet Street Commercial Vehicle Repairs.

“We are pleased to join forces with the Bannister Automotive Group, another family-owned and operated company that shares our core values,” said Sean McIntosh, President of Kirmac Collision & Autoglass.